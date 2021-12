Leak svela i giochi Nintendo in arrivo: Metroid, Donkey Kong, Mario e una nuova console?

Initial plans for 2022 are



Pokemon Legends Arceus

Kirby and the forgotten Land

Advance Wars 1+2

Casual IP

Splatoon 3

FE Echoes

Detective Pikachu

Zelda WW/TP

Mario+Rabbids 2

Bayonetta 3

Metroid Prime

New 2D DK

Pokemon Let’s Go Sequels

Zelda BOTW Sequel

Monolith Project

Metroid Prime remasters announcement are coming very soon since they want to keep the momentum for the franchise and the project is complete. MP4 in 2023

Also, it would be a smart move to release an HD version of Samus Returns with some improvements in 2023….👀