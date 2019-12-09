Left 4 Dead VR sarà annunciato giovedì ai Game Awards 2019?
Davide Leoni
Secondo quanto riportato da Tyler McVicker di ValveNewsNetwork, Half Life Alyx potrebbe non essere l'unico gioco Valve presente ai The Game Awards 2019, in programma nella notte tra giovedì 12 e venerdì 13 dicembre.
Il secondo potenziale indiziato sembra essere Left 4 Dead VR, progetto che lo stesso McVicker definisce perfettamente in salute e in piena fase di sviluppo, sebbene le tempistiche di completamente non siano chiare. Valve potrebbe approfittare dello show di Geoff Keighley per annunciare ufficialment Left 4 Dead VR o il reveal arriverà in un secondo momento, magari nel 2020 dopo l'uscita di Alyx?
Difficile dirlo ma McVicker si dice abbastanza certo del fatto che giovedì notte avremo non solo nuovi dettagli su Half-Life Alyx ma anche l'annuncio ufficiale di Left 4 Dead VR, con Valve fermamente intenzionata a far capire di essere tornata sullo sviluppo attivo di videogiochi per spingere le vendite dei visori in Realtà Virtuale.
Al momento in ogni caso niente di quanto riportato è stato confermato e dunque vi invitiamo a prendere quanto riportato con le dovute precauzioni.
Videos are finally back tomorrow.— Tyler McVicker (@ValveNewsNetwor) 9 dicembre 2019
Boneworks is out on Tuesday.
Left 4 Dead VR is real.
The game awards is in a few days, with new Half-Life Alyx news.
Get your minds ready, it’s about to blow.
Left 4 Dead VR
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
- Sviluppatore: Valve
- Publisher: Valve
Quanto attendi: Left 4 Dead VR
Hype totali: 0
Rainbow Six SiegeSponsored
news EsportFest: da LoL a R6, tutti i vincitori del weekend romano!
news Rainbow Six Siege: OGA Pit, 75.000 Dollari e pass per l'Invitational, live ora!
Contenuti più Letti
- 24 commentiQuale pulsante PlayStation sei? Sony lancia un singolare sondaggio sui social
- 8 commentiGTA 6 sarà ambientato in Sud America? Un Tweet di Rockstar scatena il rumor!
- 54 commentiPT/Silent Hills potrebbe tornare? Rumor suggerisce trattative in corso tra Kojima e Konami
- 8 commentiSconti PS4 PRO al prezzo più basso d'Italia da GameStop, in offerta fino al 24 dicembre
- 8 commentiKingdom Hearts 3: analisi del nuovo trailer del DLC Re:Mind
- 1 commentiXbox Game Pass Ultimate in offerta a soli 5 centesimi al giorno a causa di un errore
- 6 commentiPS4 Pro Limited Edition Death Stranding in sconto da GameStop per poco tempo
- 3 commentiNintendo Switch: in arrivo un modello con memoria interna da 64 GB?
- 11 commentiCrash Bandicoot Worlds: Activision sta inviando gadget agli influencer!
- 19 commentiNovità su PlayStation 5 allo State of Play? Sony chiarisce la situazione