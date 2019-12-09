Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Left 4 Dead VR sarà annunciato giovedì ai Game Awards 2019?

Secondo quanto riportato da Tyler McVicker di ValveNewsNetwork, Half Life Alyx potrebbe non essere l'unico gioco Valve presente ai The Game Awards 2019, in programma nella notte tra giovedì 12 e venerdì 13 dicembre.

Il secondo potenziale indiziato sembra essere Left 4 Dead VR, progetto che lo stesso McVicker definisce perfettamente in salute e in piena fase di sviluppo, sebbene le tempistiche di completamente non siano chiare. Valve potrebbe approfittare dello show di Geoff Keighley per annunciare ufficialment Left 4 Dead VR o il reveal arriverà in un secondo momento, magari nel 2020 dopo l'uscita di Alyx?

Difficile dirlo ma McVicker si dice abbastanza certo del fatto che giovedì notte avremo non solo nuovi dettagli su Half-Life Alyx ma anche l'annuncio ufficiale di Left 4 Dead VR, con Valve fermamente intenzionata a far capire di essere tornata sullo sviluppo attivo di videogiochi per spingere le vendite dei visori in Realtà Virtuale.

Al momento in ogni caso niente di quanto riportato è stato confermato e dunque vi invitiamo a prendere quanto riportato con le dovute precauzioni.

