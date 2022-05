Leggende Pokémon Arcues, Diamante e Perla remake: arriva Piplup gratis, ma non in Italia

Serebii Update: A special distribution of Piplup based on Dawn's Piplup is being distributed to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl in Korea to celebrate the release of the movie Giratina & The Sky Warrior.



