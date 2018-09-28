Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
LEGO DC Super-Villains: il nuovo trailer è dedicato al malvagio Darkseid

di

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games e DC Entertainment hanno mostrato nuovo trailer di LEGO DC Super-Villains dedicato a Darkseid, lo storico, acerrimo nemico della Justice League. Svelato il nuovo cast stellare di doppiatori della versione inglese.

Oltre a Ironside nei panni di Darkseid, LEGO DC Super-Villains può vantare un cast stellare di doppiatori che comprende Mark Hamill (il Joker), Kevin Conroy (Batman), Fred Tatasciore (Clayface, Doomsday, Killer Croc), Gina Torres (Superwoman), Brandon Routh (Shazam), Gilbert Gottfried (Mister Mxyzptlk), Mark Rolston (Deathstroke), Scott Porter (Aquaman), Julie Nathanson (Silver Banshee), Michael Rosenbaum (Flash), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn), C. Thomas Howell (Anti-Flash), Cissy Jones (Lois Lane), Clancy Brown (Lex Luthor), Wally Wingert (l'Enigmista), Tasia Valenza (Poison Ivy), Tom Kane (Commissario Gordon), Lex Lang (Deathstorm), Travis Willingham (Superman), JB Blanc (Pinguino, Ra's al Ghul) and Eric Bauza (Mister Freeze) e molti altri.

Ricordiamo che LEGO DC Super-Villains sarà disponibile dal 19 ottobre 2018 su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC. Vi lasciamo con il nuovo trailer riportato in cima alla notizia.

provato

LEGO DC Super Villains: mattoncini e... supercattivi

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • Switch
  • Xbox One X
  • Xbox One
  • PS4
  • PS4 Pro
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 19/10/2018
  • Switch : 19/10/2018
  • Xbox One X : 19/10/2018
  • Xbox One : 19/10/2018
  • PS4 : 19/10/2018
  • PS4 Pro : 19/10/2018
  • Genere: Action/Platform
  • Sviluppatore: Traveller's Tales
  • Publisher: Warner Bros

Contenuti più Letti