Life is Strange 2 e The Technomancer tra i nuovi Deals with Gold
Come ormai tradizione, il blog di Larry Hyrb condivide con il pubblico l'annuncio delle nuove offerte dedicate al mondo Xbox One e Xbox 360. Valide per un periodo limitato, figurano tra queste anche i nuovi Deals with Gold.
Sconti Xbox One
- Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Beast Quest Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Doom and Destiny Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- DragoDino Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’Or Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Euro Fishing: Lilies Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- Hand of Fate Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Ink Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- It’s Quiz Time Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Letter Quest /Paranautical Activity Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Paranautical Activity Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
- Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Royal Roads Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Stellaris: Console Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Journey Down Trilogy Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Thea: The Awakening Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
Sconti Xbox 360
- Cars Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Dead Island Games On Demand 70% DWG
- Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 70% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG
- Murdered: Soul Suspect Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Thief Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Toy Story 3 Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Le nuove offerte settimanali riservate agli abbonati Xbox Live si confermano caratterizzate da un'ampia offerta. Come di consueto, vi ricordiamo che queste ultime resteranno a disposizione sullo store Xbox solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato. In chiusura, vi ricordiamo che sono inoltre ancora attivi le speciali offerte Microsoft E3 2019.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers, plus our big E3 sale is still going on, so check that post out too https://t.co/Sy3ZcyYfdI pic.twitter.com/HWXbkLFUmx— Larry @ #E3 (@majornelson) 11 giugno 2019
