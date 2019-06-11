Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Life is Strange 2 e The Technomancer tra i nuovi Deals with Gold
Come ormai tradizione, il blog di Larry Hyrb condivide con il pubblico l'annuncio delle nuove offerte dedicate al mondo Xbox One e Xbox 360. Valide per un periodo limitato, figurano tra queste anche i nuovi Deals with Gold.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Beast Quest Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Doom and Destiny Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • DragoDino Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’Or Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Euro Fishing: Lilies Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • Hand of Fate Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Ink Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • It’s Quiz Time Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Letter Quest /Paranautical Activity Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
  • Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Paranautical Activity Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Please, Don’t Touch Anything Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
  • Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Royal Roads Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Stellaris: Console Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Journey Down Trilogy Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Thea: The Awakening Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Cars Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Dead Island Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Thief Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Toy Story 3 Backward Compatible 67% DWG

Le nuove offerte settimanali riservate agli abbonati Xbox Live si confermano caratterizzate da un'ampia offerta. Come di consueto, vi ricordiamo che queste ultime resteranno a disposizione sullo store Xbox solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato. In chiusura, vi ricordiamo che sono inoltre ancora attivi le speciali offerte Microsoft E3 2019.

