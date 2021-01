Life is Strange, parla Emily Rogers: i sequel in mano agli autori di Before the Storm

I've heard rumblings that Deck Nine is still heavily involved with the "Life is Strange" series. Lots of LiS stuff is coming.

Just to re-iterate on my previous tweet:



Going forward, Deck Nine will handle all games related to "Life is Strange". Square and Dontnod parted ways a long, long time ago. It had very little to do with this Tencent deal.https://t.co/APJFscD1rn