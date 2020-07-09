Limited Run Games annuncia oltre 30 giochi fisici, ci sono anche Katana Zero e Grandia HD
Davide Leoni
Durante lo showcase #LRG3, Limited Run Games ha annunciato la pubblicazione di oltre trenta nuovi giochi in formato fisico, tra questi trovano spazio anche Grandia HD Collection, Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 e Castlevania Anniversary Collection.
L'elenco è davvero lunghissimo e include giochi come TowerFall Ascension, Demon Turf, To The Moon, Mighty Gunvolt Burst, Papers Please, Return of the Obra Dinn, Trover Saves the Universe e Super Meat Boy Forever.
Limited Run Games Nuovi Giochi
- Samurai Jack Battle Through Time (PS4, Switch) – TBD
- Star Wars Episode I Racer (PS4, Switch) – 10 luglio
- Bug Fables The Everlasting Sapling (PS4, Switch) – TBD
- Katana Zero (Switch) – Novembre
- TowerFall Ascension (Switch) – Q3 2020
- Demon Turf (Switch) – TBD
- To The Moon (Switch) – Q4 2020
- Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! (PSVR) – Novembre
- Grandia HD Collection (Switch) – 7 agosto
- Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 (PS4, Switch) – TBD
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst (PS4, Switch) – 28 agosto
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection (PS4, Switch) – Q3 2020
- Monkey Island Anthology Box Set (PC) – Ottobre
- Papers, Please (PS Vita) – 24 luglio
- Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Switch) – 24 luglio
- PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – TBD
- Garou Mark of the Wolves (PS4) – Luglio
- Trover Saves the Universe (Switch) – Q4 2020
- Super Meat Boy Forever (PS4, Switch) – TBD
- A Boy and His Blob (PS4) – Settembre
- The Mummy Demastered (PS4, Switch) – 31 luglio
- Shantae (Game Boy Color, Switch) – Settembre
- Shantae Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (Switch) – Settembre
- Xtreme Sports (Game Boy Color, Switch) – Ottobre
- Carrion (Switch) – TBD
- The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa (Switch) – 21 luglio
- GRIS (Switch) – TBD
- Kunai (Switch) – 8 luglio
- Megadimension Neptunia VII (Switch) – 28 luglio
- My Friend Pedro (PS4) – TBD
- Observer (Switch) – TBD
- Ys Origin (Switch) – 8 luglio
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Switch) – TBD
Da segnalare in particolare la Monkey Island Anthology per il trentesimo anniversario della serie che includerà The Secret of Monkey Island, The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition, The Secret of Monkey Island 2 Special Edition e The Curse of Monkey Island.
Altri contenuti per Videogiochi
- Slitherine compie 20 anni e celebra l'evento con i fan di giochi strategici
- Giancarlo Esposito, Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, comparirà in un gioco non ancora annunciato
- Da Gus Fring ai videogame: Giancarlo Esposito impegnato in un grande progetto
- Digital Bros Game Academy: al via seminari e workshop del ciclo Job Ready
- Molestie e discriminazioni nel mondo dei videogiochi: la condanna dell'IGDA
Videogiochi
Contenuti più Letti
- 12 commentiPlayStation Plus: giochi gratis PS4 di luglio disponibili da oggi per il download
- 21 commentiPS Plus compie 10 anni: Sony festeggia regalando abbonamenti con un minigioco
- 16 commentiIl CEO di MSI muore cadendo dal settimo piano della sede di Taiwan
- 5 commentiGiochi PS4: offerte di luglio con sconti fino al 70% e nuova promo della settimana
- 3 commentiCall of Duty Warzone: le cinque migliori armi del Battle Royale
- 10 commentiWatch Dogs 2 gratis: seguite Ubisoft Forward insieme a noi su Twitch per averlo in regalo
- 121 commentiThe Last of Us Parte 2: un finale incredibile. Parliamone!
- 46 commentiCrash Bandicoot 4: al via una petizione per modificare l'aspetto dei protagonisti
- 26 commentiXbox Series X: noto insider parla dell'evento di luglio, ci sarà tanto da mostrare
- 9 commentiDr. DisRispect bannato da Twitch: è colpa di Alinity? Lei nega tutto