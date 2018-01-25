Everyeye.it

  Lost Sphear, Celeste e Pokemon Cristallo fra le novità della settimana del Nintendo eShop

Come ogni giovedì, Nintendo ha aggiornato l'eShop europeo con le ultime novità per Switch e 3DS. Fra le nuove aggiunte spiccano Lost Sphear (il nuovo gioco di ruolo di Tokyo RPG Factory) e Pokemon Cristallo.

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

  • ACA NEOGEO World Heroes 2 (Hamster) – €6.99
  • Arcade Archives Kid Niki Radical Ninja (Hamster) – €6.99
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games Inc.) – €19.99
  • ChromaGun (Pixel Maniacs) – €19.99
  • Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (Rainy Frog) – €14.99
  • EARTH WARS (oneoreight) – €4,00
  • Fantasy Hero: Unsigned Legacy (Arc System Works) – €9.99
  • Island Flight Simulator (Joidots) – €19.99
  • Lost Sphear (Square Enix) – €49.99
  • STRIKERS1945 II (Zerodiv) – €6.99
  • Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – €5.59
  • Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – €7.99 fino al 1 febbraio, prezzo di listino €9.99
  • Tennis (D3 Publisher) – €6.99 Zero Gunner 2 (Zerodiv) – €6.99
Nintendo Switch - Preordini
  • Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle) – €19.99
  • Dandara (Raw Fury) – €11.99 fino al 5 febbraio, prezzo di listino €14.99

Nintendo Switch - Demo
  • Inversus Deluxe (Hypersect)

Nintendo Switch - DLC
  • Chess Ultra: Easter Island chess set - gratis
  • Chess Ultra: Imperial chess set - €9.99
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Large Puzzles 1 - €1.99
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Small Puzzles 1 - €1.99
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Mixed Puzzles 1 - €1.99
Nintendo 3DS - Giochi
  • Pokemon Cristallo - €9.99

Nintendo 3DS - Temi
  • Hello Kitty is a deejay (Sanrio) – €0.99
  • Hello Kitty and her hobbies (Sanrio) – €0.99
  • Hello Kitty is a pretty postman (Sanrio) – €0.99
  • Hello Kitty is a planet (Sanrio) – €0.99

Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità del Nintendo eShop? Qualcuno di questi giochi ha attirato la vostra attenzione? Ricordiamo che settimana scorsa sono arrivati anche Darkest Dungeon, Inner Space e World to the West.
