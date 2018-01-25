Lost Sphear, Celeste e Pokemon Cristallo fra le novità della settimana del Nintendo eShop

Nintendo Switch - Giochi
- ACA NEOGEO World Heroes 2 (Hamster) – €6.99
- Arcade Archives Kid Niki Radical Ninja (Hamster) – €6.99
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games Inc.) – €19.99
- ChromaGun (Pixel Maniacs) – €19.99
- Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (Rainy Frog) – €14.99
- EARTH WARS (oneoreight) – €4,00
- Fantasy Hero: Unsigned Legacy (Arc System Works) – €9.99
- Island Flight Simulator (Joidots) – €19.99
- Lost Sphear (Square Enix) – €49.99
- STRIKERS1945 II (Zerodiv) – €6.99
- Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – €5.59
- Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – €7.99 fino al 1 febbraio, prezzo di listino €9.99
- Tennis (D3 Publisher) – €6.99 Zero Gunner 2 (Zerodiv) – €6.99
- Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle) – €19.99
- Dandara (Raw Fury) – €11.99 fino al 5 febbraio, prezzo di listino €14.99
Nintendo Switch - Demo
- Inversus Deluxe (Hypersect)
Nintendo Switch - DLC
- Chess Ultra: Easter Island chess set - gratis
- Chess Ultra: Imperial chess set - €9.99
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Large Puzzles 1 - €1.99
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Small Puzzles 1 - €1.99
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Mixed Puzzles 1 - €1.99
- Pokemon Cristallo - €9.99
Nintendo 3DS - Temi
- Hello Kitty is a deejay (Sanrio) – €0.99
- Hello Kitty and her hobbies (Sanrio) – €0.99
- Hello Kitty is a pretty postman (Sanrio) – €0.99
- Hello Kitty is a planet (Sanrio) – €0.99
Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità del Nintendo eShop? Qualcuno di questi giochi ha attirato la vostra attenzione? Ricordiamo che settimana scorsa sono arrivati anche Darkest Dungeon, Inner Space e World to the West.
