Mad Max, The Crew 2 e Battlefield 1 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store

Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store, con tante nuove offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, tra cui Battlefield 1, The Crew 2, Mad Max, LEGO Worlds e Sea of Thieves.
Sconti Xbox One
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Alekhine’s Gun* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Beast Quest* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Ben 10* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
- Mad Max Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 100% Spotlight
- Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight
- GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% Spotlight
- Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight
- Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Sea of Thieves Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
- The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
- Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
- Color Symphony 2* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Defunct* Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass* Add-On 50% DWG
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince* Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG
- I, Zombie* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Lords of the Fallen* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Road Rage* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Slain: Back from Hell* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- The Coma: Recut* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The Golf Club 2* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Movies Game Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One Game 10% Pub Sale
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
- The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- The Surge: A Walk in the Park* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Transcripted* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Valkyria Revolution* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Vampyr* Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Bastion Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
- Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Dying Light Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
- Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack Add-On 40% Pub Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
- Injustice 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
- LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 40% Pub Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Offerte Giochi Xbox 360
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth* Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)* Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15* Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC* Add-On 50% DWG
- Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition* Games On Demand 50% DWG
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1* Arcade 80% DWG
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2* Add-On 80% DWG
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3* Add-On 80% DWG
Le offerte contrassegnate dal simbolo Asterisco (*) sono valide esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Tutte le promozioni citate termineranno lunedì 1 ottobre.