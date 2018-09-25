Mad Max, The Crew 2 e Battlefield 1 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store

Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store, con tante nuove offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, tra cui Battlefield 1, The Crew 2, Mad Max, LEGO Worlds e Sea of Thieves.

Sconti Xbox One

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Alekhine’s Gun* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Beast Quest* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Ben 10* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale

Mad Max Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale

Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale

Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 100% Spotlight

Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight

GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% Spotlight

Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight

Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight

Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight

Sea of Thieves Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight

The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight

The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight

The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight

The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight

Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight

Color Symphony 2* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Defunct* Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG

Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass* Add-On 50% DWG

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Ethan: Meteor Hunter* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince* Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG

I, Zombie* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Lords of the Fallen* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2* Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Road Rage* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Slain: Back from Hell* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

The Coma: Recut* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

The Golf Club 2* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Movies Game Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale

LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One Game 10% Pub Sale

The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG

The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

The Surge: A Walk in the Park* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Transcripted* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG

Valkyria Revolution* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Vampyr* Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2* Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Bastion Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale

Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Dying Light Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack Add-On 40% Pub Sale

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

Injustice 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 40% Pub Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Offerte Giochi Xbox 360

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth* Games On Demand 80% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)* Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15* Games On Demand 75% DWG

Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC* Add-On 50% DWG

Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition* Games On Demand 50% DWG

The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1* Arcade 80% DWG

The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2* Add-On 80% DWG

The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3* Add-On 80% DWG

Le offerte contrassegnate dal simbolo Asterisco (*) sono valide esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Tutte le promozioni citate termineranno lunedì 1 ottobre.