Mafia, nuovo tweet dall'account ufficiale: è Mafia 2 Definitive Edition?

Adding onto the Korea and Taiwan ratings leaks, Mafia II's Brazil rating has been updated with PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia versions https://t.co/5z2CKUb6h9



Spotted by Twisted Voxel https://t.co/VV1C8kKEVa@Mafia also tweeted yesterday after two years https://t.co/t4v5qFbrqi pic.twitter.com/iOPwZnVLw5