No Man's Sky, creatività alle stelle: fan crea un potente editor di basi

Time for something new - introducing a new way to build bases in #NoMansSky ...



⚒️ Standalone app

🌇 Townscaper-ish, with fun ways to move, snap and colour base parts

🚀 Simple, focussed, and made purposefully for NMS.

🔁 Import/Export into the game@NoMansSky @hellogames pic.twitter.com/leG2lRHbQ3