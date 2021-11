No Man's Sky: la Normandy di Mass Effect torna col riavvio di fine anno delle Spedizioni

Starting today and running through the holidays we will be allowing players to revisit Expeditions they may have missed!❤️



Pioneers: 24th Nov – 7th Dec

Beachhead/Normandy: 8th Dec – 21st Dec

Cartographers: 22nd Dec – 4th Jan

Emergence: 5th Jan – 19th Jan