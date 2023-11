Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: accendete i motori, si torna in pista con il Pass Percorsi Aggiuntivi

[Mario Kart 8 Deluxe]



In addition to the new courses and characters, the following will be added in the Wave 6 update:



- 17 new Mii Racing Suits (including the Toad, Cheep Cheep, and Daisy suits)

- A jukebox, which lets you listen to a course's music however whenever you want https://t.co/HYB1xksJbO pic.twitter.com/S96qE1hGFl