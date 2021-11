Mario Kart 8 Deluxe meglio di Mario Kart Wii: è il racing game più venduto di sempre

Here are some key software milestones for Nintendo this quarter:



- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become the best selling Mario Kart of all time (38.74m), surpassing Mario Kart Wii (37.38m).



- Skyward Sword HD has sold in 3.6m units in 77 days. The original sold 3.67m LTD on Wii. pic.twitter.com/XrvejDiTKs