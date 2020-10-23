Mario Kart Live Home Circuit è il nuovo leader della classifica giapponese

Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi fisici più venduti in Giappone nella settimana che va dal 12 al 18 ottobre 2020. Mario Kart Live Home Circuit debutta al primo posto con 73.918 copie, dato che riguarda entrambe le confezioni disponibili con kart di Mario o Luigi.

In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Animal Crossing New Horizons, Ring Fit Adventure, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Moon Premium Edition, FIFA 21, Pokemon Spada e Scudo, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition e Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Classifica Software Giapponese 23 ottobre 2020

[NSW] Mario Kart Live Home Circuit (Nintendo, 10/16/20) – 73,918 [NSW] Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 34,547 (5,862,668) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 27,303 (1,696,146) [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 14,797 (345,045) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,928 (3,220,146) [NSW] Moon Premium Edition (Onion Games, 10/15/20) – (10,154) [PS4] FIFA 21 (Electronic Arts, 10/09/20) – 7,111 (46,263) [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,720 (3,766,636) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,471 (1,531,498) [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,301 (3,855,901) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 5,140 (1,577,148) [NSW] Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,668 (407,933) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,418 (3,584,497) [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 10/09/20) – 4,278 (16,268) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,662 (1,666,628) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (01/11/19) – 3,314 (913,725) [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition (Microsoft, 09/08/20) – 3,159 (34,267) [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Konami, 09/17/20) – 3,043 (48,684) [NSW] Yomi wo Saku Hana (Experience, 10/15/20) – 2,731 [NSW] Hardcore Mecha Fighter Edition (Game Source Entertainment, 10/15/20) – 2,608 [NSW] Dr. Kawashima Brain Training (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 2,387 (309,902) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 2,314 (976,555) [PS4] Yomi wo Saku Hana (Experience, 10/15/20) – 2,271 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (SIE, 07/17/20) – 2,101 (405,743) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,086 (2,134,879) [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,059 (42,165) [NSW] Paper Mario The Origami King (Nintendo, 07/17/20) – 2,041 (264,411) [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 2,019 (236,075) [NSW] Ace Angler Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 1,786 (498,959) [PS4] Marvel's Avengers (Square Enix, 09/04/20) – 1,688 (63,175)

Classifica Hardware Giapponese 23 ottobre 2020

Switch – 74,858 (12,887,521) Switch Lite – 20,994 (2,745,515) PlayStation 4 – 3,411 (7,661,951) New 2DS XL + 2DS – 836 (1,743,420) PlayStation 4 Pro – 106 (1,574,722) Xbox One X – 37 (20,901) Xbox One S – 21 (93,604) New 3DS XL – 20 (5,888,677)

Sul fronte hardware, Switch e Switch Lite dominano la classifica con oltre 90.000 pezzi venduti, segue PlayStation 4 con 3.411 unità e New Nintendo 2DS/2DS XL con 836 console. Fanalino di cosa Xbox One X con 37 unità, Xbox One S con 21 pezzi e New Nintendo 3DS XL con 20 pezzi venduti.