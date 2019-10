Mario Kart Tour accoglie l'evento di Halloween e due nuovi personaggi

King Boo is ready to make his royal entrance in the upcoming Halloween tour! He also comes with his own special skill that's surely fit for a king! #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/Aled45av70 — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) 20 ottobre 2019

After losing his keys and getting lost on his way to the course, the mustachioed man in green, Luigi, is finally ready to join the race in #MarioKartTour! #LuigiKartTour pic.twitter.com/vsabladfPi — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) 19 ottobre 2019