Mario Party Superstars è un successo in Giappone, batte anche Super Robot Wars 30

Mario Party Superstars parte col botto in Giappone, nell'ultima settimana di ottobre il gioco per Nintendo Switch ha venduto 163.000 copie fisiche piazzandosi al primo posto della classifica di Media Create e superando anche l'attesissimo Super Robot Wars 30.

Quest'ultimo ha piazzato 70,849 copie su Switch e 60,386 su PS4 per un totale di 131.235 unità distribuite, da segnalare anche il discreto successo di Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water con 22.000 copie vendute su PS4 e 20.000 su Switch per un totale di 42.782 pezzi.

Classifica Software Giappone

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 163,256 [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 70,849 [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 60,386 [PS4] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Koei Tecmo, 10/28/21) – 22,196 [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Girl’s Side 4th Heart (Konami, 10/28/21) – 21,675 [NSW] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Koei Tecmo, 10/28/21) – 20,586 [PS4] Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 9,351 (120,196) [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,225 (4,478,941) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,829 (4,112,648) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,715 (2,251,834) [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,503 (4,176,378) [NSW] Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,922 (6,915,801) [PS5] Back 4 Blood (Warner Bros. Games, 10/12/21) – 5,661 (22,251) [NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 5,483 (124,501) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 4,803 (2,408,975) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 3,439 (911,832) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,397 (2,883,131) [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 3,306 (157,830) [PS4] Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft, 10/07/21) – 3,206 (51,764) [PS4] FIFA 2022 (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 3,067 (42,589) [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition (Microsoft, 10/26/21) – 2,856 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,837 (820,883) [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 09/24/21) – 2,825 (67,072) [PS4] Blue Reflection Second Light (Koei Tecmo, 10/21/21) – 2,653 (16,701) [PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 2,483 (151,039) [PS5] Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 2,411 (24,727) [NSW] FIFA 2022 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 2,089 (27,032) [NSW] Blue Reflection: Second Light (Koei Tecmo, 10/21/21) – 2,074 (10,454) [NSW] Zelda Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 1,896 (9,474) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 1,828 (3,961,261)

Sul fronte hardware Switch domina con 74.000 unità, segue PS5 con 24.000 console distribuite.

Switch – 33,848 (17,301,52) Switch OLED – 30,805 (262,877) PlayStation 5 – 20,105 (971,140) Switch Lite – 10,150 (4,116,810) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,911 (186,768) PlayStation 4 – 1,975 (7,816,517) Xbox Series S – 1,511 (47,186) Xbox Series X – 1,351 (66,343) New 2DS/XL – 366 (1,176,138)

PlayStation 5 guadagna posizioni in classifica e sommando il totale delle vendite del modello standard e digitale la console Sony ha superato quota un milione di pezzi distribuiti, Xbox Series X/S supera invece le 100.000 unità vendute in Giappone.