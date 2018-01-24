Mario + Rabbids e Switch dominano la classifica giapponese dell'ultima settimana

Di seguito vi riportiamo la Top 20 con i giochi più venduti in Giappone durante la scorsa settimana (ricordiamo che Media Create considera soltanto le copie retail)
- [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 66,692 (Nuovo)
- [PS4] Gintama Rumble (Bandai Namco, 01/18/18) (Limited Edition inclusa) – 38,443 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 28,691 (1,946,033)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 26,365 (1,264,800)
- [PSV] Gintama Rumble (Bandai Namco, 01/18/18) (Limited Edition inclusa) – 23,417 (Nuovo)
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix, 01/11/18) – 20,433 (126,100)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 18,972 (1,555,312)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 16,790 (1,515,299)
- [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 11,454 (135,773)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition inclusa) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,502 (824,728)
- [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 9,262 (483,098)
- [PS4] Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (Capcom, 01/18/18) – 7,908 (Nuovo)
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 6,472 (218,602)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 5,890 (375,084)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,951 (351,631)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,401 (382,320)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,311 (209,965)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,405 (365,914)
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles Remastered (Sega, 01/18/18) – 3,346 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition inclusa) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 3,081 (175,757)
Classifica Hardware
- Switch – 43,027 (37,500)
- PlayStation 4 – 37,572 (32,890)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 14,935 (10,918)
- New 2DS LL – 7,302 (9,929)
- PlayStation Vita – 4,256 (4,388)
- New 3DS LL – 3,563 (5,270)
- Xbox One X – 1,285 (6)
- 2DS – 1,250 (1,656)
- Xbox One – 103 (107)
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle arriva finalmente in Giappone a distanza di qualche mese dal debutto occidentale, piazzandosi in cima alla classifica con oltre 66 mila copie retail vendute. Sul versante hardware, invece, Nintendo Switch continua a presentarsi come la console più venduta davanti a PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 4 Pro (sommando le vendite delle due console Sony, però, PS4 risulterebbe in testa).