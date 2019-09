Marvel Games al New York Comic Con 2019: nuovi dettagli su Marvel's Avengers e non solo!

Let the countdown begin! One week until the @MarvelGames panel at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Catch it 10/4 from 3- 4:30 PM ET. Let's hear your guesses for what news we'll share at the show! 🕵️‍♀️



Get the intel: https://t.co/OPgdugYlLB pic.twitter.com/c1noGbgZxd