Marvel's Avengers: la divisa di Vedova Nera si presenta in video, tutti i dettagli

“Black Widow is a super spy, and her outfit is designed around her gadgets and her strong need for agility,” explains Game Director @ToreBlystad. “She has more gadgets than any other hero in the game and they all need to be properly incorporated into her suit.” — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 23, 2019

Where the design most differs is the suit itself, which is a two-piece garment rather than the classic catsuit. It also features light reinforcement in areas such as the knees and elbows, includes holsters for her twin pistols and batons, and finishes with practical footwear. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 23, 2019