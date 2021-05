Marvel's Avengers: Hawkeye MCU arriva domani, alcuni fan si dicono delusi

Why bald Clint? Literally everyone has made it clear multiple times that we don't like bald Clint. You could have just used the hair from his casual day off outfits. Even that would have been fine. But no, you continually, deliberately choose to ignore feedback at every turn.

If you're complaint is the hair, there is probably way more to it then just them not wanting to do it. There are probably legal reasons they can't use Scarlett Johansson's and Jeremy Renner's likeness. Not to mention it's a skin for the game's character. It's inspired, not exact.