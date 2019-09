Marvel's Avengers: Hulk ed un nuovo costume di Captain America si presentano in trailer

In Marvel’s Avengers the world is Hulk’s for the smashing. Former Nuclear Physicist Bruce Banner trades his genius-level intellect for superhuman strength and durability whenever The Hulk is unleashed to fight alongside his fellow Avengers.

Drawing from over 80 years of Marvel history, Marvel's Avengers will include a wide array of iconic outfits, as well as all-new designs. Some outfits can be earned & unlocked in-game, and others will be purchasable. Outfits are purely cosmetic & don’t impact gameplay.