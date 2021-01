Marvel's Avengers: Operazione Hawkeye e update PS5 e Xbox Series X/S nel nuovo War Table

Get a glimpse of the future with our WAR TABLE Deep Dive: Hawkeye, premiering on February 16!



We'll be showing:

🏹 Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect

⏭️ PS5 & Xbox Series X|S



Like our previous Deep Dive, this will be directly uploaded and not livestreamed. pic.twitter.com/3aD2H5ST1T