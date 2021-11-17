Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: arriva il supporto al Ray Tracing su PS5 e Xbox Series X

Gli sviluppatori di Eidos Montreal hanno pubblicato una nuova patch per Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy su console, in arrivo anche su PC, che corregge alcuni dei bug segnalati e introduce il tanto atteso supporto al Ray Tracing su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X.

La nuova patch per Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, che assume diverse numerazioni in base alla piattaforma di riferimento, è disponibile da oggi su PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S. L'approdo su PC è invece previsto per il prossimo 19 novembre. L'aggiornamento porta in dote una serie di correzioni e miglioramenti generali ed particolare introduce il supporto al famigerato Ray Tracing sulle nuove console next-gen PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X, che potrà essere abilitato nel menù dedicato ai settaggi video.

Tra le nuove aggiunte merita poi una menzione lo sblocco del framerate per la versione Xbox Series S, una serie di miglioramenti alle performance su PlayStation 4 e fix alla stabilità su ogni piattaforma. Per la patch note ufficiale vi rimandiamo al Reddit ufficiale di Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Prima di lasciarvi vi ricordiamo che Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy è già disponibile su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S. Sulle pagine di Everyeye potete trovare la nostra recensione di Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.