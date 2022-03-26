Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: quanto ha speso Microsoft per averlo sul Game Pass?

Tra i diversi giochi Xbox Game Pass di marzo 2022, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy è stato non solo il più rilevante, ma anche quello più sorprendente dato che nessuno si aspettava di vedere così presto il titolo prodotto da Square Enix all'interno del catalogo.

Emerge ora un retroscena su quanto Microsoft avrebbe pagato alla compagnia giapponese per inserire nel servizio l'opera sviluppata da Eidos Montreal: secondo l'analista David Gibson, il colosso di Redmond avrebbe sborsato una cifra compresa tra i 5 e i 10 milioni di dollari. "Tenente presente che Microsoft ha pagato circa 5-10 milioni di dollari per avere Guardians of the Galaxy sul Game Pass, [Square Enix] è come se avesse incassato 2 dollari per abbonato, quando in formato retail è venduto a 29 dollari. Ok che sono sempre profitti, ma non tutti i publisher possono fare lo stesso considerando la scarsa economicità del Game Pass", ha spiegato Gibson in un post su Twitter.

Il discorso dell'analista è inoltre partito citando il misterioso Project Spartacus di Sony che, secondo il suo parere, non andrà in competizione con il Game Pass pur offrendo comunque "un servizio avvincente". La rivelazione su Guardians of the Galaxy resta comunque molto curiosa, e fa capire quanto Microsoft intenda continuare a puntare con sempre maggior forza sul suo servizio nel prossimo futuro.

Considerato che Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ha venduto sotto le aspettative al lancio non rispettando le stime di Square Enix, il debutto sul Game Pass potrebbe dare maggior risalto al comunque apprezzato Action/Adventure uscito lo scorso ottobre 2021.