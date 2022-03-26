Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: quanto ha speso Microsoft per averlo sul Game Pass?
Tra i diversi giochi Xbox Game Pass di marzo 2022, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy è stato non solo il più rilevante, ma anche quello più sorprendente dato che nessuno si aspettava di vedere così presto il titolo prodotto da Square Enix all'interno del catalogo.
Emerge ora un retroscena su quanto Microsoft avrebbe pagato alla compagnia giapponese per inserire nel servizio l'opera sviluppata da Eidos Montreal: secondo l'analista David Gibson, il colosso di Redmond avrebbe sborsato una cifra compresa tra i 5 e i 10 milioni di dollari. "Tenente presente che Microsoft ha pagato circa 5-10 milioni di dollari per avere Guardians of the Galaxy sul Game Pass, [Square Enix] è come se avesse incassato 2 dollari per abbonato, quando in formato retail è venduto a 29 dollari. Ok che sono sempre profitti, ma non tutti i publisher possono fare lo stesso considerando la scarsa economicità del Game Pass", ha spiegato Gibson in un post su Twitter.
Il discorso dell'analista è inoltre partito citando il misterioso Project Spartacus di Sony che, secondo il suo parere, non andrà in competizione con il Game Pass pur offrendo comunque "un servizio avvincente". La rivelazione su Guardians of the Galaxy resta comunque molto curiosa, e fa capire quanto Microsoft intenda continuare a puntare con sempre maggior forza sul suo servizio nel prossimo futuro.
Considerato che Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ha venduto sotto le aspettative al lancio non rispettando le stime di Square Enix, il debutto sul Game Pass potrebbe dare maggior risalto al comunque apprezzato Action/Adventure uscito lo scorso ottobre 2021.
Keep in mind that MSFT paid about US$5-$10m for Guardians of the Galaxy to be on Games Pass... that is like $2 per game when retail is $29. Ok that is all profit but not too many publishers will be doing that given the low economics from Game Pass.— David Gibson (@gibbogame) March 26, 2022
Altri contenuti per Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ha venduto sotto le aspettative al lancio
- Guardians of the Galaxy, PS5 e Xbox Series X: DF mette in luce le qualità del Ray Tracing
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: arriva il supporto al Ray Tracing su PS5 e Xbox Series X
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: come gira in 4K e Ray Tracing su 3080 Ti?
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, PS5 vs Xbox Series X: l'analisi di Digital Foundry
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS5
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 26/10/2021
- PS5 : 26/10/2021
- PS4 Pro : 26/10/2021
- Xbox One X : 26/10/2021
- Xbox Series X : 26/10/2021
- Xbox One : 26/10/2021
- PS4 : 26/10/2021
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Eidos Montréal
- Publisher: Square Enix
Che voto dai a: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Voti: 29
Contenuti più Letti
- LEGO Offerte: tre set in regalo per gli acquisti online fino ad esaurimento scorte
- Demon's Souls per PlayStation 5 è in offerta ad un super prezzo
- 1 commentiPlayStation Store: sconti del weekend, le nuove offerte PS4 e PS5
- Giochi PC Gratis: Epic Store svela tutti i giochi in regalo a fine marzo
- 1 commentiLEGO Bricktales: il puzzle builder con infiniti diorami da costruire si presenta in video
- 35 commentiGran Turismo 7, Polyphony si scusa: un milione di crediti gratis e grosso update in arrivo
- 16 commentiPlayStation Spartacus: reveal tra pochi giorni, stando a Bloomberg
- 16 commentiPlayStation Spartacus non sarà come Xbox Game Pass: Schreier anticipa grandi differenze
- 4 commentiElden Ring: alcuni giocatori stanno terrorizzando gli invasori
- Xbox Series S è ancora in offerta su Amazon a soli 277 Euro, un ottimo prezzo!