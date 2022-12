Marvel's Spider-Man 2 arriva nell'autunno 2023? Lo conferma una sceneggiatrice!

BREAKING NEWS FOR MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2!!! One of the Insomniac writers working on the game, @heavymeta3000, has seemingly confirmed on her personal website that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be RELEASING IN FALL 2023!!! Makes sense, since that’s when the past games launched! 🤞🕷 pic.twitter.com/wAyEjfypy6