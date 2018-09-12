Marvel's Spider-Man conquista anche il Giappone e debutta al primo posto delle classifiche

Con oltre 125.000 copie fisiche distribuite, Marvel's Spider-Man è stato il gioco più venduto della scorsa settimana in Giappone, un risultato decisamente positivo per un videogioco occidentale.

Zone of the Enders The 2nd Runner Mars deve accontentarsi del terzo posto con 17.000 copie, preceduto da Pro Evolution Soccer 2019. Modesto successo per SNK Heroines Tag Team Battle a quota 15.000 unità distribuite.

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

[PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man (SIE, 09/07/18) – 125,154

[PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Konami, 08/30/18) – 20,840 (94,229)

[PS4] Zone of the Enders The 2nd Runner – MARS (Konami, 09/07/18) – 17,313

[NSW] Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 14,752 (264,266)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 14,398 (2,604,239)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,877 (1,747,174)

[PS4] SNK Heroines Tag Team Battle (SNK, 09/07/18) – 10,018

[PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft, 08/23/18) – 7,604 (60,229)

[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 7,004 (189,619)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,515 (1,105,725)

[PS4] Persona 5 New Price Version (Atlus, 09/06/18) – 6,280

[NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 6,195

[NSW] SNK Heroines: Tag Team Battle (SNK, 09/07/18) – 5,493

[3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,803 (1,720,153)

[NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 4,459 (611,238)

[NSW] Captain Toad Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 4,632 (118,807)

[3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo, 08/02/18) – 4,013 (89,640)

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,972 (1,809,287)

[NSW] My Hero One's Justice (Bandai Namco, 08/23/18) – 3,966 (36,261)

[PS4] NBA 2K19 (Limited Ediiton Included) (Take-Two Interactive, 09/07/18) – 3,679

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 43,513 (42,151) PlayStation 4 – 12,281 (12,189) PlayStation 4 Pro – 7,442 (4,402) New 2DS LL – 4,951 (5,670) PlayStation Vita – 2,348 (2,452) New 3DS LL – 2,185 (2,126) 2DS – 347 (496) Xbox One X – 30 (45) Xbox One – 19 (24)

Sul fronte hardware, Switch mantiene il primo posto della classifica seguito da PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro, fanalino di cosa per Xbox One X e Xbox One con meno di 50 pezzi venduti in totale.