Marvel's Spider-Man eletto gioco dell'anno dagli sviluppatori giapponesi

Fine anno, tempo di classifiche: come da tradizione, la redazione di Famitsu ha chiesto ai principali sviluppatori giapponesi di esprimere le proprie preferenze sui migliori videogiochi dell'anno che sta per concludersi... le sorprese non sono mancate.

Marvel's Spider-Man è stato il titolo con il maggior numero di preferenze, con a seguire Monster Hunter World e Detroit Become Human. In top ten trovano spazio anche Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Octopath Traveler, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fortnite e Conan Exiles:

Marvel's Spider-Man Monster Hunter World Detroit Become Human Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War Octopath Traveler Assassin's Creed Odyssey Fortnite Conan Exiles Splatoon 2 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Dead by Daylight Fate/Grand Order Super Smash Bros Ultimate Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Cities Skylines The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Dragon Quest Rivals Dungeon Maker Kyoutou Kotoba RPG Kotodaman Zanki Zero Last Beginning Super Mario Party Border Break Teku-Teku Teku-Teku NieR Automata Assassin's Creed Origins Clash Royale Dead Cells Far Cry 5 Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle

La classifica si completa con titoli come Dragon Quest Rivals, NieR Automata, Clash Royale, Far Cry 5, Super Mario Party, Dungeon Maker, Border Break e Astro Bot Rescue Mission, solamente per citarne alcuni. Siete d'accordo con la Top 30 degli sviluppatori giapponesi?