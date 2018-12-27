Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Marvel's Spider-Man eletto gioco dell'anno dagli sviluppatori giapponesi

Fine anno, tempo di classifiche: come da tradizione, la redazione di Famitsu ha chiesto ai principali sviluppatori giapponesi di esprimere le proprie preferenze sui migliori videogiochi dell'anno che sta per concludersi... le sorprese non sono mancate.

Marvel's Spider-Man è stato il titolo con il maggior numero di preferenze, con a seguire Monster Hunter World e Detroit Become Human. In top ten trovano spazio anche Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Octopath Traveler, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fortnite e Conan Exiles:

  1. Marvel's Spider-Man
  2. Monster Hunter World
  3. Detroit Become Human
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. God of War
  6. Octopath Traveler
  7. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  8. Fortnite
  9. Conan Exiles
  10. Splatoon 2
  11. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  12. Dead by Daylight
  13. Fate/Grand Order
  14. Super Smash Bros Ultimate
  15. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
  16. Cities Skylines
  17. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  18. Dragon Quest Rivals
  19. Dungeon Maker
  20. Kyoutou Kotoba RPG Kotodaman
  21. Zanki Zero Last Beginning
  22. Super Mario Party
  23. Border Break
  24. Teku-Teku Teku-Teku
  25. NieR Automata
  26. Assassin's Creed Origins
  27. Clash Royale
  28. Dead Cells
  29. Far Cry 5
  30. Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle

La classifica si completa con titoli come Dragon Quest Rivals, NieR Automata, Clash Royale, Far Cry 5, Super Mario Party, Dungeon Maker, Border Break e Astro Bot Rescue Mission, solamente per citarne alcuni. Siete d'accordo con la Top 30 degli sviluppatori giapponesi?

FONTE: Twinfinite
