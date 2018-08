Marvel's Spider-Man: Insomniac Games rispedisce al mittente le accuse di downgrade

suffice to say, it's just as detailed and rich as the original capture in 2016.



The lighting is different though as things move around, city changes, etc etc etc — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) 20 agosto 2018

The suit texture is still there, you just can't see it due to video compression/quality and where it was pulled motion/blur wise.



Lighting has changed in the last 2 years for that scene. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) 20 agosto 2018

No just go watch the hour of footage we’ve put out since E3, realize there has been. I downgrade, stop stressing out, and enjoy the game in two weeks — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) 25 agosto 2018

It’s not a downgrade. The sun moved. It’s in shadow now. That video is overly compressed and crushing dark detail. Looks great at full res — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) 25 agosto 2018

No it’s not. Lighting changed and we moved a puddle. Games change in development. All the level of detail is still there — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) 26 agosto 2018

There is no downgrade. The sun moved during the course of development, which changed the lighting in the scene, and we reduced the amount of puddles there. Please enjoy the hour of amazing footage we've released since E3 illustrating this. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) 26 agosto 2018

Yes. The lighting changes the dark details of the scene, but all the detail is still there. We didn’t remove or downgrade anything. Insomniac has never done that. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) 26 agosto 2018

First: it's not a downgrade. Downgrade implies we showed something not possible as a trick or reduced capabilities. Neither of those a re true.



Second: Attitudes like that are why game devs don't want to show stuff in production because people can't handle minor changes — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) 26 agosto 2018

I'm telling you the lighting (darker lighting hides dark details), combined with compression crushing dark detail, is making it appear less detailed in the tiny screenshots going around, but it's NOT.



I said the puddles being removed was an art change, not a technical one. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) 26 agosto 2018