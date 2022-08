Marvel's Spider-Man è secondo solo a God of War: la versione PC è un successo

So far looks like Spider-Man Remastered will be the 2nd Biggest Launch for PlayStation Studios on Steam / PC. God of War may get to keep the crown



All-Time Peak Concurrent Players

• God of War - 73,529

• Spider-Man - 64,893

• Horizon Zero Dawn - 56,557

• Days Gone - 27,450 pic.twitter.com/wm1gwXO3j6