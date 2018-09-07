Marvel's Spider-Man, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, FIFA 19: i giochi più attesi di settembre 2018 in un video!

A settembre la stagione videoludica riparte in grande stile grazie a tantissime nuove uscite. Nei giorni scorsi abbiamo potuto mettere le mani su Dragon Quest XI, Destiny 2 I Rinnegati e Marvel's Spider-Man mentre nelle prossime tre settimane arriveranno giochi del calibro di Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Life is Strange 2 e FIFA 19...

Novità Settembre 2018 PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Mese ricchissimo per i possessori di PlayStation 4 e Xbox One che potranno mettere le mani su Dragon Quest XI Echi di un'Era Perduta, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, FIFA 19, Life is Strange 2 Episodio 1, Zone of the Enders The 2nd Runner MARS, Marvel's Spider-Man, Immortal Unchained, V-Rally 4, NBA 2K19, Transference (PlayStation VR), Valkyria Chronicles 4 e Metal Max Xeno.

Nuovi Giochi Nintendo Switch (Settembre 2018)

Interessanti anche le nuove uscite su Nintendo Switch, tra le tante segnaliamo Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition, Bastion, BroForce, Gone Home, Nintendo Labo Kit Veicoli, FIFA 19, Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna The Golden Country e Undertale.

Uscite PC Settembre 2018

Notevoli anche le uscite su piattaforma Windows che includono 428 Shibuya Scramble, Another Sight, Zone of the Enders The 2nd Runner MARS, FIFA 19, NBA 2K19, Super Seducer 2, Insurgency Sandstorm e Pathfinder Kingmaker.