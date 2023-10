Marvel's Wolverine è ambientato nello stesso universo di Marvel's Spider-Man

HUGE NEWS! I believe Bryan Intihar has CONFIRMED that Insomniac's Marvel games (Spider-Man and Wolverine) take place in the same universe!



When asked during @KindaFunnyVids's spoiler-cast, he said "They're all 1048."



1048 is the universe Insomniac's Spider-Man lives in 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5CpqoWoFri