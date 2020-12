Mass Effect next-gen può contare su alcuni creatori della trilogia originale

Di recente, lo studio canadese ha dovuto incassare la dipartita di due figure chiave, Casey Hudson e Mark Darrah, che hanno deciso di abbandonare lo studio dopo molti anni di collaborazione. Nonostante ciò, BioWare intende fare le cose per bene con il nuovo Mass Effect, per cui ha richiamato tra le sue fila alcuni dei creatori della trilogia originale . Come messo in evidenza dal Project Director Mike Gamble su Twitter, il Narrative Designer Dusty Everman (Mass Effect 1, 2, 3 e Andromeda) e il Cinematic Director Parrish Ley (Mass Effect 1, 2, 3) e l'Art Director Derek Watts (Mass Effect 1, 2, 3) sono tornati all'ovile per dare lustro al nuovo episodio. Nel team figura anche Brenon Holmes , programmatore della trilogia originale e attualmente a lavoro anche su Mass Effect Legendary Edition in qualità di Technical Design Director.

Dusty was one of the key people responsible for bringing the original Normandy to life. Dusty decided to rejoin BioWare to work on the next Mass Effect game. There are more like him. We've heard what Mass Effect means to you. https://t.co/8dfGPV17iS — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Parrish was the cinematic director for the Mass Effect Trilogy. Many of the amazing moments you had were crafted from him and the team. Parrish decided to rejoin BioWare to bring this vision of a new Mass Effect to life. https://t.co/DxsuCqlAuR — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Brenon is a veteran of 3 Mass Effect games. His ingenuity and work helps to bring amazing gameplay systems to the Mass Effect Universe.

Brenon is one of many who want to bring you the game you deserve. As time goes on, you'll get to know more of us. https://t.co/1jp3BJPGoQ — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020