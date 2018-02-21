Media Create: Switch in crescita, ma PS4 rimane in vetta alla classifica hardware

L'ente Media Create ha diffuso quest'oggi i dati relativi alle vendite hardware e software in territorio giapponese. Balzano all'occhio i numeri in crescita fatti registrare da, ma èa rimanere in vetta alla classifica, spinta da Monster Hunter World e dal neo-arrivato Secret of Mana Remake.

Di seguito, trovate la classifica hardware e software diffuse da Media Create riguardanti la settimana che va dal 12 al 18 febbraio (vengono tenute in conto solo le vendite retail):

Hardware

PlayStation 4 – 41,496 (59,691)

Switch – 39,303 (43,404)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,006(11,615)

New 2DS LL – 5,778 (6,031)

PlayStation Vita – 4,959 (4,133)

New 3DS LL – 3,424 (3,581)

2DS – 959 (904)

Xbox One X – 133 (209)

Xbox One – 57 (52)

Software

[PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 85,322 (1,836,291)

[PS4] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 36,042 (New)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,815 (2,042,844)

[PSV] Idolish7: Twelve Fantasia (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/15/18) – 21,481 (New)

[PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 21,180 (138,675)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 19,280 (1,346,387)

[PSV] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 17,947 (New)

[PS4] A Certain Magical Virtual-On (Sega, 02/15/18) – 17,938 (New)

[PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/08/18) – 12,981 (88,604)

[NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 12,776 (142,591)

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 12,640 (1,614,506)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,764 (871,528)

[NSW] Bayonetta Ultimate Climax Edition (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 11,694 (New)

[NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 9,532 (New)

[3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 9,358 (1,558,042)

[PSV] A Certain Magical Virtual-On (Sega, 02/15/18) – 9,284 (New)

[PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 5,975 (88,943)

[3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 5,842 (161,624)

[NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,234 (369,040)

[NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,194 (399,757)

Secret of Mana Remake ha quindi debuttato con un totale di 53.989 copie vendute, suddivise in 36.042 piazzate su PlayStation 4 e 17.947 su PS Vita. Bayonetta 2 si assesta sulle 9.532 copie, mentre il primo capitolo della serie di Platinum Games arriva fino a 11.694 unità vendute.