Metacritic: God of War è il miglior gioco del 2018 per gli utenti

Se grazie ai voti della stampa specializzata Red Dead Redemption 2 è risultato essere il gioco con il Metascore più alto del 2018, la situazione cambia andando a vedere i voti dei giocatori su Metacritic...

La community ha infatti eletto God of War il miglior gioco del 2018 con oltre 3.000 voti, a seguire troviamo Red Dead Redemption 2 e Marvel's Spider-Man:

Metacritic - Top Utenti 2018

  1. God of War
  2. Red Dead Redemption
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man
  4. Super Smash Bros Ultimate
  5. Celeste
  6. Detroit Become Human
  7. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  8. Monster Hunter World
  9. Dead Cells
  10. Return of the Obra Dinn
  11. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
  12. Far Cry 5
  13. Hitman 2
  14. Into the Breach
  15. Octopath Traveler

La classifica User Pick di Metacritic include anche Super Smash Bros Ultimate al quarto posto, Celeste al quinto, Detroit Become Human in sesta posizione, Assassin's Creed Odyssey al settimo posto e Monster Hunter World, Dead Cells e Retrun of the Obra Dinn a chiudere la Top 10.

Contenuti più Letti