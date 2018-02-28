Metal Gear Survive debutta al terzo posto della classifica giapponese con 31.000 copie

C'era grande attesa per i risultati commerciali di Metal Gear Survive in Giappone: il nuovo giocoha avuto una partenza più che discreta, debuttando al terzo posto della classifica giapponese di Media Create con 31.359 pezzi venduti.

Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match è la nuova entrata più alta della settimana con 46.000 copie mentre Monster Hunter World mantiene la prima posizione con 53.000 pezzi venduti, per un totale di 1,890,273 copie dal 26 gennaio scorso.

Classifica Software

[PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 53,982 (1,890,273) [PS4] Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match (Bandai Namco, 02/22/18) – 46,411 [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami, 02/21/18) – 31,359 [PS4] Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (Marvelous, 02/22/18) – 24,118 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 19,501 (2,062,345) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 17,259 (1,363,646) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,252 (883,780) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 11,639 (1,626,145) [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 8,959 (147,634) [PSV] Harukanaru Toki no Naka De Ultimate (Koei Temo, 02/22/18) – 8,833 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 8,634 (151,225) [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 8,614 (1,566,656) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco, 02/08/18) – 6,027 (94,631) [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 5,443 (14,975) [PS4] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 5,336 (41,378) [PSV] Tokimeki Restaurant Project Tristars (Koei Tecmo, 02/22/18) – 4,319 [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 4,271 (165,894) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,215 (403,972) [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 3,992 (92,935) [PS4] Star Wars Battlefront II (EA, 11/14/17) – 3,898 (89,486)

Classifica hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 39,696 (39,303) PlayStation 4 – 29,392 (41,496) New 2DS XL – 6,693 (5,778) PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,383 (8,006) PlayStation Vita – 5,017 (4,959) New 3DS XL – 3,693 (3,424) 2DS – 850 (959) Xbox One X – 139 (133) Xbox One – 135 (57)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch domina la classifica con 39.000 pezzi mentre PlayStation 4 segue a quota 29.000 unità. Chiudono la classifica Xbox One X e Xbox One con meno di 300 console vendute in totale.