Metal Slug: Awakening, Story of Seasons e moltissimi altri: gli annunci mobile di Tencent
Il colosso videoludico cinese Tencent ha presentato al pubblico un ricco evento, che ha alzato il sipario su moltissime nuove produzioni videoludiche, inclusi nuovi giochi a tema One Piece e One Punch Man.
L'evento si è rivelato essere ricco di annunci, molti dei quali hanno riguardato il mercato mobile. Tra questi ultimi, possiamo citare le seguenti produzioni:
- Metal Slug: Awakening: l'IP ritorna in azione con un titolo mobile firmato da SNK e TiMi Studio, software house autrice tra gli altri di Pokémon UNITE. Il gioco si presenterà al pubblico in una prima Closed Beta a giugno, ma ulteriori dettagli saranno condivisi nelle settimane antecedenti. Direttamente in apertura a questa news, trovate un primo trailer del nuovo Metal Slug;
- Our Planet: sviluppato da Wumai Technology, il titolo si presenta come un'epopea spaziale di stampo sandbox. Realizzato in Unreal Engine 4, il gioco è privo di una finestra di lancio;
- Story of Seasons Mobile: il noto simulatore di vita agreste è in sviluppo dal 2019 e porterà la serie su mobile grazie ad una collaborazione tra NExT Studios e Marvelous;
- Return of Empire: titolo strategico che vede inclusi antichi regni della storia orientale e occidentale, sviluppato da TiMi Studios (Honor of Kings; COD Mobile; Pokémon UNITE);
- CODE: HUA: nuovo titolo mobile sviluppato in Unreal Engine 4 dagli autori di PUBG;
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence: sviluppato in collaborazione tra Tencent e Koei Tecmo;
Tencent announced that it will publish Our Planet, which is a sc-fi exploration / sandbox game built with Unreal Engine 4.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021
It reminds me of No Man's Sky.
The game is developed by Wumai Technology. pic.twitter.com/07ae8OALCH
Here is a first look at Story of Seasons Mobile which is developed by Tencent's NExT studios and authorised by Marvelous.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021
Tencent acquired a 20% stake in Marvelous in 2020 and has been working on the game since 2019. pic.twitter.com/wc5JfwAD1v
Tencent has announced a new strategy game called Return of Empire (I think that's the best translation).— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021
It combines both Eastern and Western empires into one game.
It is developed by Tencent's TiMi studios. (Honor of Kings / COD Mobile) pic.twitter.com/v6G66sMSn7
Tencent's Lightspeed & Quantum Studio, the developers of PUBG Mobile, released a new tech demo video at the Tencent Game Conference today.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021
It is to show their capabilities with Unreal Engine 4 on mobile (new hair tech) and announce a new game (CODE: HUA). pic.twitter.com/giKbHezZhW
Tencent is also working with Koei Tecmo on a new mobile game in the Nobunaga's Ambition IP. It is based on Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021
A game based on Koei Tecmo's Romance of the Three Kingdoms IP is one of the top mobile games in China atm. pic.twitter.com/VVY1lj2fF8
