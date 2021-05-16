Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Metal Slug: Awakening
  3. Notizie

Metal Slug: Awakening, Story of Seasons e moltissimi altri: gli annunci mobile di Tencent

Video onexplayer: la console portatile di nuova generazione arriva dalla cina onexplayer: la console portatile di nuova generazione arriva dalla cina
Video the last of us 2, cosa succede 30 anni dopo il finale? il racconto fotografico di una fan the last of us 2, cosa succede 30 anni dopo il finale? il racconto fotografico di una fan
Video games with gold: disponibili da oggi due nuovi giochi gratis, anche per game pass ultimate games with gold: disponibili da oggi due nuovi giochi gratis, anche per game pass ultimate
Video onexplayer, la console portatile più potente di sempre: un clone di switch? onexplayer, la console portatile più potente di sempre: un clone di switch?
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Il colosso videoludico cinese Tencent ha presentato al pubblico un ricco evento, che ha alzato il sipario su moltissime nuove produzioni videoludiche, inclusi nuovi giochi a tema One Piece e One Punch Man.

L'evento si è rivelato essere ricco di annunci, molti dei quali hanno riguardato il mercato mobile. Tra questi ultimi, possiamo citare le seguenti produzioni:

  • Metal Slug: Awakening: l'IP ritorna in azione con un titolo mobile firmato da SNK e TiMi Studio, software house autrice tra gli altri di Pokémon UNITE. Il gioco si presenterà al pubblico in una prima Closed Beta a giugno, ma ulteriori dettagli saranno condivisi nelle settimane antecedenti. Direttamente in apertura a questa news, trovate un primo trailer del nuovo Metal Slug;
  • Our Planet: sviluppato da Wumai Technology, il titolo si presenta come un'epopea spaziale di stampo sandbox. Realizzato in Unreal Engine 4, il gioco è privo di una finestra di lancio;
  • Story of Seasons Mobile: il noto simulatore di vita agreste è in sviluppo dal 2019 e porterà la serie su mobile grazie ad una collaborazione tra NExT Studios e Marvelous;
  • Return of Empire: titolo strategico che vede inclusi antichi regni della storia orientale e occidentale, sviluppato da TiMi Studios (Honor of Kings; COD Mobile; Pokémon UNITE);
  • CODE: HUA: nuovo titolo mobile sviluppato in Unreal Engine 4 dagli autori di PUBG;
  • Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence: sviluppato in collaborazione tra Tencent e Koei Tecmo;
In chiusura, ricordiamo che Tencent ha in cantiere anche una serie di titoli AAA. Tra questi, la recente conferenza ha presentato al pubblico un nuovo trailer di SYNCED: Off-Planet.
Quanto è interessante?
3
  1. SYNCED Off-Planet, l'AAA in azione: nuovo trailer per lo shooter PvPvE
  2. Humble Bundle contro il Covid-19: da Superhot a BioShock, il bundle dedicato vale 647$