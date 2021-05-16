Metal Slug: Awakening, Story of Seasons e moltissimi altri: gli annunci mobile di Tencent

Tencent announced that it will publish Our Planet, which is a sc-fi exploration / sandbox game built with Unreal Engine 4.



It reminds me of No Man's Sky.



The game is developed by Wumai Technology. pic.twitter.com/07ae8OALCH — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021

Here is a first look at Story of Seasons Mobile which is developed by Tencent's NExT studios and authorised by Marvelous.



Tencent acquired a 20% stake in Marvelous in 2020 and has been working on the game since 2019. pic.twitter.com/wc5JfwAD1v — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021

Tencent has announced a new strategy game called Return of Empire (I think that's the best translation).



It combines both Eastern and Western empires into one game.



It is developed by Tencent's TiMi studios. (Honor of Kings / COD Mobile) pic.twitter.com/v6G66sMSn7 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021

Tencent's Lightspeed & Quantum Studio, the developers of PUBG Mobile, released a new tech demo video at the Tencent Game Conference today.



It is to show their capabilities with Unreal Engine 4 on mobile (new hair tech) and announce a new game (CODE: HUA). pic.twitter.com/giKbHezZhW — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021