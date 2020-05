Metroid Prime 4, novità in arrivo? Teaser a tema Paper Mario da Nintendo

Even if you’re battling the Origami King, taking a break is important! Seems like Mario’s relaxing with his favorite paper-crafted cosplay. Looks like a cool helmet!



The adventure of #PaperMario: The Origami King is available on #NintendoSwitch 7/17!https://t.co/Zw9epBSIZp pic.twitter.com/xqrqw85myz