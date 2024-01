Microsoft e i 1.900 licenziamenti: gli studi di Call of Duty tra i più colpiti dai tagli

Call of Duty studios hit by layoffs yesterday:



• Sledgehammer Games - 30% of staff

• Toys for Bob - 30% of staff

• High Moon Studios - 10% of staff



Treyarch, Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Beenox and more have also been hit.



Source: @charlieINTEL / @InsiderGamingIG