Microsoft-Activision: decisione rinviata per la quinta volta dall'antitrust neozelandese

(FYI) New Zealand delays its decision for the fifth time! The decision is now due on April 28th 🇳🇿



Now the final decision from the UK, the EU, New Zealand, and maybe China is expected in April.



Source:https://t.co/muTrrzumUu



Credit Idas (Resetera) for the find 👏 pic.twitter.com/XWRWDicuMT