Microsoft compra Bethesda e ZeniMax, è ufficiale! I dettagli sull'acquisizione

Xbox and Bethesda have worked together for years. We share similar passions and beliefs. Proud to welcome them to Team Xbox. Excited how we'll advance gaming together for players everywhere

Some fun facts:

- This is 3x what Microsoft paid for Minecraft/Mojang

- Bethesda and Obsidian are now sister studios. Fallout New Vegas 2 is now actually a possibility

- Microsoft is now releasing two timed PS5 exclusives lol