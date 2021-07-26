Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Ascent e Samurai Warriors 5 tra le novità della settimana
Davide Leoni
L'ultima settimana di luglio si prospetta piuttosto calda dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite, mancano in realtà veri e propri nuovi blockbuster ma possiamo comunque contare sul lancio di titoli come Samurai Warriors 5, The Ascent e Microsoft Flight Simulator per console.
Da segnalare anche i debutti di Splitgate Arena Warfrare, Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+, NEO The World Ends With You di Square Enix e The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles di Capcom.
Lunedì 26 luglio
- Pets No More | Switch
- Intravenous | PC
Martedì 27 luglio
- Blightbound | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Corpse Killer 25th Anniversary Edition | Switch
- Night Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+ | PS4, Switch
- Splitgate Arena Warfare | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tribes of Midgard | PS5, PS4, PC
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- NEO The World Ends With You | PS4, Switch
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles | PS4, Switch, PC
- Microsoft Flight Simulator | Xbox Series X/S
- Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | PS5
- Highfleet | PC
- Idol Manager | PC
Mercoledì 28 luglio
- The Forgotten City | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Ayo The Clown | Switch, PC, Mac
- Chernobylite | PC
- Unbound World Apart | Switch, PC
- Trigger Witch | PS4, Xbox One
- Final Fantasy III | PC
- Final Fantasy II | PC
- Final Fantasy | PC
Giovedì 29 luglio
- Skydrift Infinity | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Escape from Naraka | PC
- Fuga Melodies of Steel | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Trigger Witch | Switch
- Eldest Souls | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Paint The Town Red | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- The Ascent | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Omno | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Blaster Master Zero 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- B.ARK | Switch
- Banners of Ruin | Switch
- Christmas Tina | Switch
- Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection | Switch
- The Long Gate | Switch
- Kosmonavtes Escape Reality | Switch
- OS Omega | Switch
- Infection Maze | Switch
- Reptiles In Hunt | PC
- Escape from Naraka | PC
- Starbase | PC
Venerdì 30 luglio
- Bustafellows | Switch, PC
- Vesper | PC
- Alone With You | Switch
- Flowlines VS | Xbox One
- Inbento | Xbox One
- Apple Slash | Switch
- 10 Second Ninja X | Switch
- Alfonzo's Arctic Adventure | Switch
- Xenogunner | Switch
- Horror Tales The Wine | Switch
- Dungeon of Crawl | Switch
- Papa's Quiz | Switch
- Cuccchi | Switch
- Alone With You | Switch
- Super Squidlit | Switch
- No Longer Home | PC, Mac
- Crimson Colosseum | PC
In aggiunta, una serie di produzioni indipendenti come Apple Slash, Horror Tales The Wine, Alone With You, Paint The Town Red e Trigger Witch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
