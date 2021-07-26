Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Ascent e Samurai Warriors 5 tra le novità della settimana

L'ultima settimana di luglio si prospetta piuttosto calda dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite, mancano in realtà veri e propri nuovi blockbuster ma possiamo comunque contare sul lancio di titoli come Samurai Warriors 5, The Ascent e Microsoft Flight Simulator per console.

Da segnalare anche i debutti di Splitgate Arena Warfrare, Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+, NEO The World Ends With You di Square Enix e The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles di Capcom.

Lunedì 26 luglio

Pets No More | Switch

Intravenous | PC

Martedì 27 luglio

Blightbound | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Corpse Killer 25th Anniversary Edition | Switch

Night Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+ | PS4, Switch

Splitgate Arena Warfare | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tribes of Midgard | PS5, PS4, PC

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

NEO The World Ends With You | PS4, Switch

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles | PS4, Switch, PC

Microsoft Flight Simulator | Xbox Series X/S

Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | PS5

Highfleet | PC

Idol Manager | PC

Mercoledì 28 luglio

The Forgotten City | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Ayo The Clown | Switch, PC, Mac

Chernobylite | PC

Unbound World Apart | Switch, PC

Final Fantasy III | PC

Final Fantasy II | PC

Final Fantasy | PC

Giovedì 29 luglio

Skydrift Infinity | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Escape from Naraka | PC

Fuga Melodies of Steel | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Eldest Souls | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Paint The Town Red | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

The Ascent | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Omno | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Blaster Master Zero 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

B.ARK | Switch

Banners of Ruin | Switch

Christmas Tina | Switch

Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection | Switch

The Long Gate | Switch

Kosmonavtes Escape Reality | Switch

OS Omega | Switch

Infection Maze | Switch

Reptiles In Hunt | PC

Starbase | PC

Venerdì 30 luglio

Bustafellows | Switch, PC

Vesper | PC

Alone With You | Switch

Flowlines VS | Xbox One

Inbento | Xbox One

Apple Slash | Switch

10 Second Ninja X | Switch

Alfonzo's Arctic Adventure | Switch

Xenogunner | Switch

Horror Tales The Wine | Switch

Dungeon of Crawl | Switch

Papa's Quiz | Switch

Cuccchi | Switch

Super Squidlit | Switch

No Longer Home | PC, Mac

Crimson Colosseum | PC

In aggiunta, una serie di produzioni indipendenti come Apple Slash, Horror Tales The Wine, Alone With You, Paint The Town Red e Trigger Witch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.