Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Ascent e Samurai Warriors 5 tra le novità della settimana

L'ultima settimana di luglio si prospetta piuttosto calda dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite, mancano in realtà veri e propri nuovi blockbuster ma possiamo comunque contare sul lancio di titoli come Samurai Warriors 5, The Ascent e Microsoft Flight Simulator per console.

Da segnalare anche i debutti di Splitgate Arena Warfrare, Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+, NEO The World Ends With You di Square Enix e The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles di Capcom.

Lunedì 26 luglio

  • Pets No More | Switch
  • Intravenous | PC

Martedì 27 luglio

  • Blightbound | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Corpse Killer 25th Anniversary Edition | Switch
  • Night Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+ | PS4, Switch
  • Splitgate Arena Warfare | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Tribes of Midgard | PS5, PS4, PC
  • Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • NEO The World Ends With You | PS4, Switch
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator | Xbox Series X/S
  • Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | PS5
  • Highfleet | PC
  • Idol Manager | PC

Mercoledì 28 luglio

  • The Forgotten City | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch
  • Ayo The Clown | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Chernobylite | PC
  • Unbound World Apart | Switch, PC
  • Trigger Witch | PS4, Xbox One
  • Final Fantasy III | PC
  • Final Fantasy II | PC
  • Final Fantasy | PC

Giovedì 29 luglio

  • Skydrift Infinity | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Escape from Naraka | PC
  • Fuga Melodies of Steel | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Trigger Witch | Switch
  • Eldest Souls | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Paint The Town Red | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Ascent | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Omno | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Blaster Master Zero 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • B.ARK | Switch
  • Banners of Ruin | Switch
  • Christmas Tina | Switch
  • Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection | Switch
  • The Long Gate | Switch
  • Kosmonavtes Escape Reality | Switch
  • OS Omega | Switch
  • Infection Maze | Switch
  • Reptiles In Hunt | PC
  • Escape from Naraka | PC
  • Starbase | PC

Venerdì 30 luglio

  • Bustafellows | Switch, PC
  • Vesper | PC
  • Alone With You | Switch
  • Flowlines VS | Xbox One
  • Inbento | Xbox One
  • Apple Slash | Switch
  • 10 Second Ninja X | Switch
  • Alfonzo's Arctic Adventure | Switch
  • Xenogunner | Switch
  • Horror Tales The Wine | Switch
  • Dungeon of Crawl | Switch
  • Papa's Quiz | Switch
  • Cuccchi | Switch
  • Alone With You | Switch
  • Super Squidlit | Switch
  • No Longer Home | PC, Mac
  • Crimson Colosseum | PC

In aggiunta, una serie di produzioni indipendenti come Apple Slash, Horror Tales The Wine, Alone With You, Paint The Town Red e Trigger Witch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Recensione: l'emozione del volo su Xbox Series X

