Mighty DOOM gratis: mini Slayer all'assalto su mobile, ecco quando esce lo shooter arcade

Mighty DOOM – Official Announce Trailer



An adorably violent top-down, single-touch action shooter introducing the all-new Mini Slayer, set in the animated DOOM universe.



Game Launches on March 21st



Pre-Register now at https://t.co/ImYHCumSJ9 https://t.co/Gn6CkhxpoU pic.twitter.com/lepvuzBc0N