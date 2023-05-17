I migliori 100 giochi di sempre: la classifica di GQ stilata dagli esperti del gaming

Avvalendosi della collaborazione e del parere di esperti del settore videoludico, quali giornalisti, sviluppatori e analisti di mercato, GQ ha stilato la classifica dei 100 giochi migliori della storia.

La classifica di GQ Magazine ripercorre tutta la storia videoludica e cita i nomi che per hanno contribuito in prima linea a far evolvere l'industria videoludica o in generale a regalare esperienze uniche agli appassionati del medium. In prima posizione troverete The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e non Tears of the Kingdom, con quest'ultimo che non rientra affatto nella lista poiché stilata prima che l'esclusiva Nintendo debuttasse il 12 maggio. Di seguito vi riportiamo la top 100 di sempre secondo i pareri raccolti da GQ:

100. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2004)

99. Rez (2001)

98. Age Of Empires II: The Age of Kings (1999)

97. The Return of the Obra Dinn (2018)

96. Super Mario Bros (1985)

95. Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss (1992)

94. Okami (2006)

93. Fable II (2008)

92. Mass Effect (2007)

91. Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

90. Super Mario Kart (1992)

89. Hitman: World of Assassination (2016 - 2021)

88. The Last Guardian (2016)

87. Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

86. Civilization V (2010)

85. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013)

84. Shenmue (1999)

83. Bioshock Infinite (2013)

82. Dragon Age: Origins (2009)

81. Fortnite (2017)

80. Firewatch (2016)

79. Tetris Effect (2018)

78. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 (2000)

77. The Secret of Monkey Island (1990)

76. Pokémon Gold and Silver (1999)

75. Metroid Prime (2002)

74. Undertale (2015)

73. Final Fantasy VI (1994)

72. Yakuza 0 (2015)

71. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

70. Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)

69. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (2000)

68. Thief: The Dark Project (1998)

67. The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker (2002)

66. Fallout New Vegas (2010)

65. GoldenEye 007 (1997)

64. Persona 5 (2016)

63. The Sims 2 (2004)

62. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997)

61. Grand Theft Auto III (2001)

60. Super Metroid (1994)

59. Fallout 3 (2008)

58. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (2006)

57. Final Fantasy IX (2000)

56. Inside (2016)

55. Hollow Knight (2016)

54. Ico (2001)

53. Dishonored 2 (2016)

52. Half-Life (1998)

51. Final Fantasy X (2001)

50. Spelunky (2008)

49. Stardew Valley (2016)

48. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

47. God of War (2018)

46. Destiny (2014)

45. Halo 3 (2007)

44. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (2003)

43. Nier Automata (2017)

42. Chrono Trigger (1995)

41. The Sims (2000)

40. Super Mario Galaxy (2007)

39. What Remains of Edith Finch (2017)

38. Hades (2020)

37. Silent Hill 2 (2001)

36. Super Mario Bros 3 (1991)

35. Portal (2007)

34. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)

33. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)

32. Deus Ex (2000)

31. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)

30. Outer Wilds (2019)

29. Journey (2012)

28. The Last of Us Part II (2020)

27. Street Fighter II (1991)

26. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991)

25. Pokémon Red & Blue (1996)

24. Minecraft (2011)

23. Bioshock (2007)

22. World of Warcraft (2004)

21. Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

20. Elden Ring (2022)

19. Doom (1993)

18. Super Mario 64 (1996)

17. Final Fantasy VII (1997)

16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

15. Red Dead Redemption II (2018)

14. Super Mario World (1990)

13. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

12. Disco Elysium (2019)

11. Resident Evil 4 (2005)

10. Half-Life 2 (2004)

9. Dark Souls (2011)

8. Portal 2 (2011)

7. Metal Gear Solid (1998)

6. Mass Effect 2

5. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (2015)

4. Bloodborne (2015)

3. Tetris (1985)

2. The Last of Us (2013)

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica? Sicuramente è impossibile ordinare in modo oggettivo i migliori giochi che hanno fatto la storia dell'industria, tuttavia sono presenti in elenco dei nomi che senza ombra di dubbio hanno influenzato il medium come Metal Gear Solid, Halo Combat Evolved, Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto V, Half-Life 2, The Last of Us, Dark Souls e molti altri ancora.