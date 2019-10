Mike Ybarra di Xbox Live lascia Microsoft dopo 20 anni

After 20 years at Microsoft, it’s time for my next adventure. It’s been a great ride at Xbox and the future is bright. Thanks to everyone at TeamXbox, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and I wish you the best. More soon on what’s next for me (super excited)! 1/2... — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) October 9, 2019

Most importantly I want to thank all of you fellow gamers, and our great fans, for all the support. Keep gaming and I hope to see you online soon!” 2/2 #gamers https://t.co/1eK6p7ppYe — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) October 9, 2019

Thank you (@XboxQwik) for your many contributions to Microsoft and Xbox. You've been a strong advocate for our fans from day one, and have consistently driven to keep gamers at the center of everything we do. All of us at TeamXbox wish you the best. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 9, 2019