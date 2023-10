Minecraft è eterno: dal Crafter alle Trial Chambers, le grandi novità dell'Update 1.21

New activity from #MinecraftLive: Trial Chambers



Explore and stumble upon a Trial Chamber, a corridor to endless adventures with procedurally generated rooms.



You'll find supply chests, rewards, and face new challenges! October 15, 2023

New Bulbs from #MinecraftLive: Copper



These new bulbs offer players a fun and unique way to illuminate their builds! When oxidized, they appear dim, but you can easily brighten up a room by using your axe to scrape away the oxidation. October 15, 2023

New Utility Block from #MinecraftLive: The Crafter



Try out the new Crafter to automate crafting with Redstone pulses. Whether you're experienced with Redstone or a beginner, you can use the Crafter to make simple or intricate machines to create your own item factory. October 15, 2023