Mistwalker oltre Fantasian: in sviluppo un nuovo videogioco, conferma Sakaguchi

Yuji Horii & Hironobu Sakaguchi both said that what motivates them to keep on making games is that if they didn’t they’d just be bored. Also they love games and have fun making them! 🔥



- Horii said he is working on DQ12!



- Sakaguchi said he working on a new unannounced game!