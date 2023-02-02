Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak si aggiorna con nuovi mostri, Update 5 in arrivo ad aprile
Davide Leoni
Capcom aveva promesso novità per Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak e così è stato, la casa di Osaka ha svelato tutti i dettagli sul Title Update 4 disponibile dal 7 febbraio con tanti contenuti inediti.
Il Title Update 4 introduce due nuovi mostri tra cui Velkhana (conosciuto anche come Ice Dragons that Freezes All e Iceborne Wyvern) e Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, inoltre debutta la nuova quest Anomaly Research, oltre ad altre missioni extra e quest secondarie. Lo store si aggiorna con una serie di nuovi contenuti tra cui armature, capigliature, gesture e face paint:
Monster Hunter Rise Downloadable Content Pack 9
- Special Stickers 13 Sticker Set
- Model Walk Gesture Set
- Musical Pose Set
- Jae Cut Hairstyle
- Elegant Hairstyle
- Palico Makeup
- Cohoot Face Paint
- Lance Gunn Hunter Layered Armor Set
- Ran Page Hunter Layered Armor Set
- Minoto Hunter Layered Armor Set
- Kit T. Palico Layered Armor Set
- Pup R. Palamute Layered Armor Set
- Hunter Voice Minayle
- Hunter Voice Tadori
- Monster and Stage Music Chiptune Version Background Music
Al via anche la speciale campagna Velkhana Costume Palamute Layered Armor Set Gift Campaign che permette di ottenere un costume extra dal primo al 5 febbraio semplicemente effettuando il login con il proprio Capcom ID.
Infine, Capcom ha annunciato che ad aprile verrà pubblicato il Free Title Update 5 (Versione 15) che include il ritorno di un drago anziano e di un mostro particolarmente potente.
