  Monster Hunter World è ancora il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Monster Hunter World per PlayStation 4 continua a guidare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e Hokuto Ga Gotoku, il nuovo gioco di Ken il Guerriero in arrivo a marzo in Giappone.

Most Wanted Famitsu (22 gennaio 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Dynasty Warriors 9, Super Robot Wars X, Shin Megami Tensei V e Dragon Ball FighterZ.

  1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 1357 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 1036 voti
  3. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 660 voti
  4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 636 voti
  5. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 548 voti
  6. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 385 voti
  7. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 383 voti
  8. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 355 voti
  9. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 326 voti
  10. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 279 voti
  11. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 249 voti
  12. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 243 voti
  13. [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 240 voti
  14. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 228 voti
  15. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 200 voti
  16. [PS4] Code Vein – 199 voti
  17. [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 196 voti
  18. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 190 voti
  19. [PS4] Dragon's Crown Pro – 187 voti
  20. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 179 voti
  21. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 178 voti
  22. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 176 voti
  23. [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet – 175 voti
  24. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 170 voti
  25. [PSP] Ushiro – 162 voti
  26. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 157 voti
  27. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 154 voti
  28. [PSV] Secret of Mana – 148 voti
  29. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 147 voti
  30. [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 145 voti

Chiudono la classifica Secret of Mana Remake, Ni No Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno e Far Cry 5.

Contenuti più Letti