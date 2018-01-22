Monster Hunter World è ancora il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

per PlayStation 4 continua a guidare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito da Hokuto Ga Gotoku , il nuovo gioco diin arrivo a marzo in Giappone.

In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Dynasty Warriors 9, Super Robot Wars X, Shin Megami Tensei V e Dragon Ball FighterZ.

[PS4] Monster Hunter World – 1357 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 1036 voti [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 660 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 636 voti [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 548 voti [3DS] Persona Q2 – 385 voti [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 383 voti [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 355 voti [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 326 voti [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 279 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 249 voti [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 243 voti [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 240 voti [PS4] Zanki Zero – 228 voti [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 200 voti [PS4] Code Vein – 199 voti [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 196 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem – 190 voti [PS4] Dragon's Crown Pro – 187 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 179 voti [PS4] Secret of Mana – 178 voti [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 176 voti [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet – 175 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 170 voti [PSP] Ushiro – 162 voti [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 157 voti [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 154 voti [PSV] Secret of Mana – 148 voti [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 147 voti [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 145 voti

Chiudono la classifica Secret of Mana Remake, Ni No Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno e Far Cry 5.