MHW

Monster Hunter World ancora al primo posto della classifica giapponese

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Con oltre 346.000 copie vendute, Monster Hunter World continua a dominare la classifica giapponese, lasciandosi alle spalle Dragon Ball FighterZ, che debutta al secondo posto con 68.000 unità.

Classifica Software Giapponese (7 febbraio 2018)
Da segnalare il continuo buon successo di Splatoon 2 che ha superato quota 1,997,568 copie vendute in Giappone, in Top Ten trovano spazio anche Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey e The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, che dbutta con 13.000 copie.

  1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 346,187 (1,591,356)
  2. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 68,731
  3. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 25,758 (1,997,568)
  4. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 21,279 (114,059)
  5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 21,263 (1,307,897)
  6. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 15,978 (1,587,954)
  7. [NSW] The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim – 13,922
  8. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,709 (847,677)
  9. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 11,028 (1,539,029)
  10. [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 7,037 (149,345)
  11. [3DS] Yokai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya Sword/Magnum – 6,053 (496,905)
  12. [NSW] ARMS (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,453 (360,484)
  13. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,391 (391,086)
  14. [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,767 (110,217)
  15. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 3,731 (218,461)
  16. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix, 01/11/18) – 3,691 (137,791)
  17. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 3,363 (382,650)
  18. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 3,180 (211,119)
  19. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 3,158(181,254)
  20. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,775 (371,535)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. PlayStation 4 – 86,174 (110,023)
  2. Switch – 49,165 (47,107)
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 23,113 (30,122)
  4. New 2DS XL – 6,522 (6,842)
  5. PlayStation Vita – 4,207 (3,744)
  6. New 3DS XL – 3,857 (3,377)
  7. 2DS – 1,082 (1,094)
  8. Xbox One X – 565 (1,618)
  9. Xbox One – 72 (68)

Sul fronte hardware, PS4 domina la classifica, con a seguire Switch (vendite in aumento rispetto alla scorsa settimanaa) e PS4 Pro. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One X e Xbox One.

