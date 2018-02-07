Monster Hunter World ancora al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Con oltre 346.000 copie vendute, Monster Hunter World continua a dominare la classifica giapponese, lasciandosi alle spalle, che debutta al secondo posto con 68.000 unità.

Classifica Software Giapponese (7 febbraio 2018)

Da segnalare il continuo buon successo di Splatoon 2 che ha superato quota 1,997,568 copie vendute in Giappone, in Top Ten trovano spazio anche Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey e The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, che dbutta con 13.000 copie.

[PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 346,187 (1,591,356) [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 68,731 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 25,758 (1,997,568) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 21,279 (114,059) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 21,263 (1,307,897) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 15,978 (1,587,954) [NSW] The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim – 13,922 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,709 (847,677) [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 11,028 (1,539,029) [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 7,037 (149,345) [3DS] Yokai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya Sword/Magnum – 6,053 (496,905) [NSW] ARMS (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,453 (360,484) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,391 (391,086) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,767 (110,217) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 3,731 (218,461) [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix, 01/11/18) – 3,691 (137,791) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 3,363 (382,650) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 3,180 (211,119) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 3,158(181,254) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,775 (371,535)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

PlayStation 4 – 86,174 (110,023) Switch – 49,165 (47,107) PlayStation 4 Pro – 23,113 (30,122) New 2DS XL – 6,522 (6,842) PlayStation Vita – 4,207 (3,744) New 3DS XL – 3,857 (3,377) 2DS – 1,082 (1,094) Xbox One X – 565 (1,618) Xbox One – 72 (68)

Sul fronte hardware, PS4 domina la classifica, con a seguire Switch (vendite in aumento rispetto alla scorsa settimanaa) e PS4 Pro. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One X e Xbox One.